Sevilla and Valencia interested in Almeria forward for January transfer window

Almeria have already lost one of their key forwards this season, but will have to battle to keep another this winter.

After Umar Sadiq left for Real Sociedad, Almeria struggled for goals for a month afterwards, with El Bilal Toure still adapting. They have since brought in Luis Suarez from Marseille in order to boost their attacking threat in the second part of the season.

One of the bright sparks in the first has been Largie Ramazani. The Belgian former Manchester United winger arrived at Almeria in 2020 and was an important part of their title victory last season.

Ramazani has troubled La Liga defences too. Although it has only resulted in two goals so far, his pace and movement have caused plenty of sides trouble this season, in a campaign where Almeria have struggled offensively. Without the ball, he has been one of the most hard-working and effective forwards in La Liga.

According to Fichajes.net, his form has attracted the attention of Valencia and Sevilla. The former may look to Ramazani if Samuel Lino returns to Atletico Madrid, while Sevilla are interested in him if they can move Suso on in January.

Ramazani would add much needed pace and directness to a Sevilla side that have looked one-dimensional of late. At 21, he would also help to reduce the age profile of Monchi’s squad, which has been identified as another problem.