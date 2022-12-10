N’Golo Kante picks Barcelona as his preferred destination

Barcelona wants to sign N’Golo Kante when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The French international has struggled with a number of injuries over the past couple of seasons, which had led to his place in the Chelsea squad becoming less and less important.

Kante appears very likely to leave the Premier League club when his contract expires in June 2023, and he isn’t short of suitors. As well as Barcelona, both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are keen to sign the 31-year-old.

Unfortunately for the two English sides, Sport have said that the player has earmarked the Catalan club at his preferred destination of choice for his next team.

Kante is a player that Barcelona like, and they see him as something that can replace Sergio Busquets. However, he is only three years younger than Busquets, so he will not be a long term solution for the club.

Despite both parties wanting to do a deal, an agreement will not be straightforward. Kante earns almost £300,000 a week at Chelsea, a figure which Barcelona will want to drastically reduce if he were to join.