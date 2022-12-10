Manchester United want to tie down Barcelona target Diogo Dalot

Barcelona want to sign Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot, but the Premier League club are determined to keep hold of the Portuguese international.

Dalot has had an impressive season so far for United, and the 23-year-old has continued those performances into the World Cup in Qatar. He has replaced Aaron Wan-Bissaka as first choice right back at Old Trafford.

His contract at the club expires at the end of the season, meaning that he can sign a pre-contract with a European club next month.

According to MD, Barcelona are keen admirers of Dalot, and he fits their profile of free agent signings. However, their plans to move for the Portuguese could be scuppered as Manchester United plan to meet with Dalot and his agents once the Portuguese’s participation in the Qatar World Cup concludes to negotiate a new contract.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano backed up this information, stating that Manchester United’s priority is to offer a new long-term contract to Dalot to ensure that he stays at the club beyond this season.