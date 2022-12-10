Lionel Messi slams Mateu Lahoz as Argentina seal World Cup semi final spot

Lionel Messi was angered by referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz as Argentina sealed an incredible 2022 World Cup semi final spot.

La Albiceleste came through a marathon 120 minute battle against La Oranje in Lusail with the contest tied at 2-2 ahead of a penalty shootout.

Messi converted in the spot kick showdown, as Emiliano Martinez emerged as the Argentina hero, to continue their journey in Qatar.

However, on a night of huge drama, including an 101st minute equaliser for the Dutch, Spanish official Lahoz was at the centre of attention at full time.

The Valencian handed out a World Cup record 16 yellow cards, including a second booking after the shootout for Denzel Dumfries, after a string of flashpoints between opposing players and coaches.

Messi was asked about his view on Lahoz after the game and the former Barcelona superstar was clearly angered by the situation.

“I don’t want to talk about the referee because you can’t be honest”, as per reports from Marca.

“If you talk, they penalise you. FIFA must think about it, they can’t have a referee like that, for these instances.

“You can’t put in a referee who is not up to the task. We were afraid before the game because we knew what he is like.”

QUE MIRAS BOBO

ANDA PALLA BOBOpic.twitter.com/Q8k6am45Rh — Fran (@frabigol) December 9, 2022

Messi’s anger continued into his post match media duties, as he appeared to argue with Dutch substitute Wout Weghorst, as Argentina booked a last four tie with Croatia on December 13.

Images via Getty Images