Barcelona targeting renewals of young stars with urgency

Barcelona are looking to tie down three of their brightest talents, with each of them potentially of interest to other clubs.

The most pressing matter is the contract of Alejandro Balde, whose deal expires in 2024. As per Mundo Deportivo, a renewal with Balde is advanced, having already begun negotiations before the World Cup.

The 19-year-old has burst onto the scene this season and won more appearances than either of his competition at the left-back spot in Marcos Alonso and Jordi Alba, before getting a call-up to the World Cup and making his Spain debut.

Next on their list is backup goalkeeper Inaki Pena. The 23-year-old has become Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s substitute this season after a successful loan spell at Galatasaray and his deal expires next summer. To avoid any chance of other teams discussing terms with him, they must renew him before the summer. He is expected to extend his deal on improved but modest terms.

Finally, the Blaugrana are preparing a professional contract for under-19 star Lamine Yamal. Regarded as one of the brightest talents at La Masia, Yamal turns 16 in July and without tying him down, could leave on a free. He would not be short of offers.

In the past he has trained with the senior team already and manager Xavi Hernandez has picked him out as the player with the most potential in their academy.