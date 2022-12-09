WATCH: Rodrygo misses as Croatia dump Brazil out of the World Cup

Croatia are through to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar at the expense of tournament favourites Brazil.

Neymar’s brilliant solo goal in extra time was cancelled out by Bruno Petkovic’s deflected strike. That meant that penalties would decide who would progress.

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo took Brazil’s first penalty, and he was denied by Dominik Livakovic.

SAVED BY LIVAKOVIC Croatia: ✅

Croatia’s penalties were perfect, as they ended up going four for four. Paris Saint-Germain’s Marquinhos had to score to keep Brazil in the tournament, but his effort hit the post.

Croatia will face the winner of Friday’s second match, which is between the Netherlands and Argentina.