WATCH: Penalties loom as Croatia equalise

Brazil looked to be heading through to the semi-finals courtesy of Neymar’s spectacular solo goal, but they have been pegged back.

Croatia looked down and out, but their never-say-die attitude has come to the fore again. Substitute Mislav Orsic, who had only been on the park for a matter of minutes, got to the by-line and his cutback reached Bruno Petkovic. The striker’s hit a strike that found its way into Alisson’s goal, via a deflection from Marquinhos.

CROATIA TIES IT IN THE 117TH MINUTE 😱😱 WHAT. A. GAME. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/s1mI0WByiX — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 9, 2022

WHAAAAT!!! 🤯 Croatia level it up through Petkovic – who saw that coming?!#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 9, 2022

Penalties look very likely in this game now. Croatia have never lost a penalty shoot-out at the World Cup, including defeating Japan in the last 16 in Qatar.