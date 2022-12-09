WATCH: Brilliant solo goal from Neymar gives Brazil the lead in extra time

It has been a struggle for Brazil to break down Croatia in Friday’s quarter final tie, but they finally have their breakthrough.

The game finished goalless after 90 minutes, meaning that an additional 30 would be required with the possibility of penalties. Brazil have looked most threatening, but it has taken 105 minutes for them to finally break Croatia’s resolve.

It just had to be Neymar, too. He’s had a quiet game, but it won’t matter if his goal proves to be the winner. He traded one-twos with Rodrygo, then Lucas Paqueta before rounding Dominik Livakovic to fire into the roof of the net.

NEYMAR IN THE 106TH MINUTE 😱😱😱 BRAZIL TAKES THE LEAD 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/HxQt9ZYpkJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 9, 2022

GOAL!!! Neymar finds a way through and thumps home for Brazil! 🔥 Can Croatia find a way back? 🖥📱💻 Watch on @BBCOne, @BBCiPlayer and follow on @BBCSounds and via the @BBCSport app.#BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 9, 2022

That goal from Neymar was his second of the tournament and his 77th for Brazil, taking his level with Pele as all-time top scorer for the nation.