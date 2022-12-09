Sevilla looking to offload former Liverpool winger Suso to La Liga club

Former Liverpool and Milan winger Suso looks set to be on the move this winter, as Sevilla attempt to refresh their squad in January.

Arriving initially on loan from Milan to Sevilla, Suso had an impressive first season at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. It convinced Los Nervionenses to fork out €21m for him.

It has not gone to plan since. In the past 18 months, he has appeared just 23 times. Although this is chiefly due to a season-ending injury last campaign, his performances before and after have not been altogether impressive.

Manager Jorge Sampaoli sees no place for Suso in his side and will try to move him and his €2m salary on this January. Both Todofichajes and Estadio Deportivo say that Almeria, Cadiz and Espanyol have asked Sevilla about Suso.

The former two would allow Suso to stay in Andalucia, close to Seville, but it appears Espanyol are most likely to secure his signature. Suso is looking for accommodation in Barcelona ahead of a loan deal with an option to buy – the only thing that remains to be determined is how much of his salary Espanyol will pay.

While Sevilla Sporting Director Monchi has worked miracles on a budget for much of his career, his recent work has been marred by some choices that have not worked out. Suso is firmly in that category and at the age of 29, he is unlikely to bring in a large fee.

For Espanyol it will add valuable creative quality to an attack that has relied heavily on Joselu during the opening stages of the season.