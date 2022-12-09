Real Madrid open to January exit for Eden Hazard

Real Madrid are prepared to sell Eden Hazard during the 2022/23 winter transfer window.

The former Belgian international has struggled with constant injury problems since his arrival in the Spanish capital from Chelsea back in 2019.

The 31-year-old had missed an estimated 73 games for Los Blancos, ahead of the current campaign, after enduring an inconsistent end to the 2021/22 season.

Hazard previously hinted at a lack of faith from Carlo Ancelotti being a factor in his lack of first team action in recent months with the Italian coach unconvinced by his fitness.

Premier League giants Newcastle United have been linked with a January bid, as part of major spending plans at St. James’ Park, alongside interest from Major League Soccer in the USA.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are planning to sell Hazard in the summer, but they will let him go next month, if a sufficient offer comes into the club.