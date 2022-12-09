Real Madrid insider reveals breakdown of Endrick Felipe Palmeiras fee

Real Madrid appear to have tied up the signing of Endrick Felipe from Palmeiras, beating out competition from much of the European elite in order to secure the talented 16-year-old.

Los Blancos are waiting on confirmation from the Transfer Matching System which FIFA have implemented in order to ensure the deal can go through, so that they can discuss contract details with Endrick freely. Without doing so, Real Madrid may face sanctions.

Various fees have been reported, with some quoting a deal worth €40m and others claiming it will rise to €72m. Marca’s Real Madrid reporter Mario Cortegana has said the deal will be worth €35m plus €25m in variables, which will differ in difficulty in terms of how easy they are to reach.

His initial contract will be for three years (starting from 2024 when he can legally move), but the plan is then to immediately extend that deal until 2030, at which point Endrick would be 24.

There has been much debate over the fee, but as far as possible, the consensus is that Endrick is a one-off talent. If that is the case, the extreme cost will eventually look cheap.