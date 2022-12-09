Real Madrid could look to sell Ferland Mendy

Real Madrid are reportedly contemplating letting Ferland Mendy leave the club at the end of the season.

Mendy has been a regularly been a starter since he joined from Olympique Lyonnais in 2019, having played 122 matches for the club so far.

Despite this, Real Madrid looked into the possibility of selling Mendy during the summer transfer window just past. However, they decided to keep him, as he has been impressive so far this season for the club.

Nevertheless, Real Madrid could now be set to move the Frenchman on. According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are set to make a move for RB Leipzig central defender Josko Gvardiol, which would see Mendy no longer being needed by the club.

Gvardiol’s potential arrival would see David Alaba move to left back, which would allow the Croatian to play in his natural position of central defence. As Mendy has a large transfer value, he is the one that is likely to be sold.

Image via Getty