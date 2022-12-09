Luka Modric openminded on Croatia future after sealing World Cup semi final spot

Real Madrid star Luka Modric has admitted he could carry on as Croatia captain after the 2022 World Cup.

Modric skippered Croatia to a second successive World Cup semi final as they secured a dramatic penalty shootout win over Brazil in the last eight.

The 37-year-old reached the 2018 final, and Zlatko Dalic’s side showed their trademark grit once again in Qatar, to set up a semi final date with Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

Croatia have now won back-to-back spot kick shootouts in the Middle East, with Modric converting his penalty in Al Rayyan, and he was asked about his future plans at full time.

“This feeling is incredible. We’re very happy to be in another semi final”, as per reports from Marca.

“More than in 2018? It is more surprising, for sure.

“It’s hard to compare. We made history then, but we want to repeat it, and hopefully go one step further.

“Let’s see about my future… I don’t know. I’m only focused on right now, I don’t look to the future.

“Let’s see what happens after the semi final. But to continue at Euro 2024, let’s see.”

Modric will remain focused on a potential successive World Cup final, in Lusail on December 18, with Croatia kicking off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign in March.

Dalic’s side take on Turkey and Wales at the start of 2023 with a UEFA Nations League semi final, against the Netherlands, Italy or Spain in June.

