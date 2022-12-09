Luis de la Fuente backed to succeed by former under-21 player

Abel Ruiz has backed his former manager Luis de la Fuente to be a success at the new man in charge of the Spanish national team.

Ruiz, who is a product of the La Masia academy, played under de la Fuente at under-18, under-19 and under-21 level. As per MD, he explained what to expect from La Roja under the new manager’s stewardship.

“He (de la Fuente) is a coach with a style of possession, but playing vertically. It always looks for the third man, but while attacking the goal. The selection will be great for intensity. It’s always on top of the player. It activates you and doesn’t let you relax at any time.”

Ruiz was called up by de la Fuente’s predecessor Luis Enrique only once, but he felt that their two styles are similar.

“With Luis Enrique I was only one call-up. I saw their styles to be very similar, each with its nuances. In training we make possessions, look for combinations. The idea of the game is going to be the same as Lucho had but maybe a little more vertical.”