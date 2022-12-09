Lionel Messi’s Argentina seal incredible 2022 World Cup semi final spot

Argentina secured their place in the 2022 World Cup semi final in dramatic style with a penalty shootout win over the Netherlands.

Lionel Messi’s hopes of a first World Cup title survived a major test at the Lusail Iconic Stadium after going all the way to spot kicks against La Oranje.

La Albiceleste looked to be on course for a straightforward run into the last four, with Messi playing a crucial role in putting them 2-0 up, with 15 minutes to play.

Messi laid on an assist for Atletico Madrid defender Nahuel Molina before the break before the former Barcelona superstar scored from the penalty spot late on.

The goal to put Argentina in the lead… 🇦🇷 …but the vision from Messi to pick him out!! 🙌 He is on a mission this World Cup! 👀#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ILoQqtTga9 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 9, 2022

This was the moment Lionel Messi equalled Gabriel Batistuta's record of 10 World Cup goals for Argentina! 🇦🇷 How many more will he get in this competition…? 🤔#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/7Pq2IcoBVC — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 9, 2022

However, the Dutch rallied in the dying stages, as Wout Weghorst headed home on 83 minutes, before the Burnley striker smashed home an equaliser in the 11th minute of added time.

What an impact substitute Wout Weghorst was today!! With 2 late goals, he came so close to pulling off the comeback with the Netherlands! 😲🇳🇱#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/FP91nbJ0fc — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 9, 2022

Spanish referee Mateu Lahoz was the key focus in extra time, after handing out a World Cup record 16 yellow cards, before the game entered into a spot kick showdown.

Messi didn't hold back in his assessment of Mateu Lahoz 😳 pic.twitter.com/gvDHXQpCIv — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) December 9, 2022

Messi converted his penalty, but the Argentina hero was goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, with three saves, before Lautaro Martinez slotted home the clincher.

Argentina will now face Croatia in the last four back in Lusail on December 13.

Images via Getty Images