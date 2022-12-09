Joao Felix drops post World Cup transfer hint

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix has confirmed he will make a decision on his club future after the 2022 World Cup.

Los Rojiblancos are reportedly open to selling the 22-year-old in January with a potential €100m asking price issued to potential buyers.

The former Benfica winger has struggled for consistency in Madrid and has been regularly linked with moves away from the club.

Diego Simeone has previously insisted wants to keep Felix in his squad despite speculation on his future in the Spanish capital.

According to previous reports from Marca, Bayern Munich made a €100m offer in August, with Premier League giants Manchester United also monitoring the situation.

Felix is set to feature for Portugal in their World Cup quarter final with Morocco tomorrow and will delay a transfer call until the start of 2023 as he bids for a first World Cup title with Fernando Santos’ side.

“I am focused on the national team, having a great World Cup, helping this team and bringing joy to Portugal and to everyone involved in this journey”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“I’ll talk about Atletico when the World Cup ends, now I’m focused here.”