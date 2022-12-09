Ferran Torres pays tribute to Luis Enrique

Another Spain player has thanked former manager Luis Enrique following his departure from the national team set-up.

This time, it is Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, who perhaps has a more personal relationship with Lucho than the rest of the La Roja squad.

Torres is currently dating Sira Martinez, who is Enrique’s daughter. The pair started dating in 2021, when Lucho was still manager of the national team.

In a statement on Instagram, Torres paid tribute to Enrique and wished his the best for the future.

“Thank you for everything, Luis. The future will surely hold many successes for you and your team.”

The forward also went on to address the World Cup as a whole, before looking ahead to the future.

“The World Cup ended earlier than planned for us. They have been very intense weeks, where we have shared experiences. I’m left with things to improve and constructive criticism; the rest, better not to value it. A new stage begins and we have to be united. I wish Luis De la Fuente good luck and thank Luis Enrique and all his staff for everything.”