Exit route back to Serie A finally emerges for Real Madrid’s Alvaro Odriozola

There is only one player that has not played for Real Madrid this season – Alvaro Odriozola.

Over the summer, Odriozola had told the press that he wanted to return to Real Madrid from his loan at Fiorentina and fight for a place in the team.

However even after their preseason tour to the USA, it became clear that Odriozola was not in Ancelotti’s plans this season. The Italian coach has said publicly that he will not consider any departures unless the player themselves asks to leave. In Odriozola’s case, that might be taken as a given.

Barcelona right-back Hector Bellerin was linked with a move to Roma of late, as Joe Mourinho looks to replace Rick Karsdorp in the position. The easing off of their interest in Bellerin might benefit Odriozola though.

As per Todofichajes, Roma are now looking into the possibility of recruiting Odriozola in January instead. His season in Serie A proved he can be a serviceable option and he would likely not incur much in the way of expense from Los Blancos.

With his contract expiring in 2024, he would have a year left on his deal next summer. Los Blancos will not try to keep him beyond his current deal, thus Roma could likely secure a cheap deal either in the summer or in the form of an option to buy in January.