Barcelona were offered Goncalo Ramos as a back-up to Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona were close to signing Portugal World Cup hat-trick hero Goncalo Ramos in the summer transfer window, according to Sport.

Barca were in the market for another striker to be utilised as a back-up to Robert Lewandowski. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had that role at the club before his departure, as he left to join Chelsea.

Football super agent Jorge Mendes offered Ramos to Barcelona, as he was aware of Barcelona’s situation. However, Barca chose to sign no one and stick with Lewandowski and Memphis Depay as their striking options.

Sport claim that if Depay had left the club, which was an option that Barcelona were exploring, then they would have made a move for 21-year-old Ramos.

The Portuguese has risen to stardom following his three-goal performance in the World Cup last 16 match against Switzerland. He has had a very good start to the domestic season too for Benfica, having registered 17 goals and 7 assists in 24 games.

If Barcelona were to move for Ramos in the next transfer window, they could be handicapped by financial constraints.

