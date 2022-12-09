Barcelona targeting free agent signings

With the financial constraints that have been placed on Barcelona, it will means that they are restricted in the list of players that they can move for.

As such, they will look to sign targets that they will not need to pay any transfer fee for. These will come by the way of players whose contracts are expiring at the end of the current season.

They have already been linked with Borussia Dortmund forward Youssoufa Moukoko, who has had an impressive season in the Bundesliga. According to MD, they are also looking at his German international teammate Ilkay Gundogan. The Manchester City midfielder is expected to leave the club when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Like Gundogan, Barcelona are looking at Athletic Club defender as they want to add experience and depth to their squad. The 31-year-old has played in La Liga his whole career, having previously played for Real Sociedad.

Another defensive option possibility for Barcelona is Milan Skriniar, who is currently at Inter Milan. The Slovakian international is very highly regarded across Europe.

There are many possibilities for Barcelona in this market, it’s just whether they can convince these players to join the club.