Barcelona likely to offer Sergi Roberto extension

Barcelona will be limited in their business this winter and Sergi Roberto will be asked to help cover whatever holes they leave in January.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana are planning for the eventuality that they may only be able to bring in one cut-price signing this winter, despite having two positions of need. Both President Joan Laporta and Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff have made it clear that there will be little in the business for Barcelona. Right-back and central midfield are two positions that Xavi Hernandez would like to strengthen – whichever they do not bring in, Roberto will be asked to cover the other position.

This comes off the back of a report from Ara, who say that Barcelona are planning on extending Roberto’s deal. His current contract, signed at a significantly reduced rate, expires at the end of this year.

With Sergio Busquets also out of contract at the end of the season, Roberto’s intention is to stay and become club captain if the former does depart in the summer.

Roberto’s performances have often been assessed in light of Barcelona’s form at the time. Quite often he brings about solid if unspectacular play, and most managers have considered him an asset. Equally, few see him at the level to be a starter for Barcelona.