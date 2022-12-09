Barcelona agree a deal ‘in principle’ for Premier League midfielder

Barcelona have an agreement with Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves to bring him to the Camp Nou.

Neves’ agent Jorge Mendes have agreed an “economically favourable” deal with Barca. However, it will be up to head coach Xavi Hernandez as to whether the Portuguese international joins the club.

According to Sport, the price agreed is way below Wolves’ initial valuation of Neves, which was about €50m. This has made Barcelona keen to do the deal as it is financially sensible for them to do.

However, the deal will only be completed once Xavi gives the green light. Sport say that the Barca boss considers Neves to be a a good footballer but does not see him as a replacement for the aging Sergio Busquets. As a result, he is not overly convinced by the deal.

Despite this, Xavi recognises that he is limited in the deals that he can do due to the current financial situation of the club. He also understands that Neves could be the most viable option for the club if he wants midfield reinforcements.