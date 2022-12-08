Xavi could promote youngster into first team following Gerard Pique’s retirement

Barcelona do not expect to be able to make many, if any, signings during next month’s winter transfer window.

As a result they are looking at in-house solutions to the hole in the squad created by Gerard Pique’s retirement. According to MD, one of the names that has been thrown about by club officials is Chadi Riad.

Riad has impressed Xavi and is contemplating promoting him into the first team when Barcelona resume their La Liga campaign at the end of this month.

Xavi considers Riad to have many possibilities as a central defender. He feels that the youngster has good placement, and is aggressive when requires. He also feels that he is strong with the ball. MD say that club officials have been following his evolution since last season, and all the reports are positive.

The 19-year-old central defender is a regular starter for Barcelona B in the third tier of Spanish football. Hailing for Mallorca, he is a under-20 international for Morocco. He made his debut for the first team in their last match before the World Cup break, replacing Pedri late on in the 2-1 victory against Osasuna.

Image via FC Barcelona