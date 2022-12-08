Vinicius Junior highlights Carlo Ancelotti as father figure in football

Real Madrid and Brazil fans are able to enjoy one of the most effective and entertaining wingers in world football currently, Vinicius Junior. Over the past 18 months, he has gone from strength to strength, culminating in the winning goal against Liverpool in the Champions League final. Now, he is looking to win the biggest competition of all.

However it is easy to forget just how quickly the perception has changed. While Vinicius was beginning to put together a good run of form towards the end of Zinedine Zidane’s spell, it is under Carlo Ancelotti that he took a major step forward in his game.

Speaking to Marca, Vinicius highlighted that both he and national team coach Tite shared many traits.

“I always try to improve, here and in my team [Real Madrid]. Ancelotti helps me a lot, like Tite; they are very similar. In each game I try to be more aggressive, give more assists, score more goals and be more important for the team.”

Ancelotti took Vinicius under his wing and after the first few games of his tenure, gave the Brazilian a consistent run on the left side ahead of Eden Hazard.

“He has always given me the confidence and affection that I need, he is like a father to me. He does it for me and for all the players. Ronaldo says that Ancelotti was his best coach, and not only in the technical and tactical part, but also in the part of living with the footballer, dealing with great players. I want to send him a big hug, I’m glad for his love, he always sends me messages.”

Ancelotti’s treatment of players, his ability to form a relationship with stars is a major part of what sets him apart from other managers.

Recently Napoli and Mexico winger Hirving Lozano highlighted an incredible example of Ancelotti’s caring nature before he even joined the Italian side. Always apparently having time for every player, it is no secret, but it is a large part of his success on the face of it.

