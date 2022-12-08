Spain to announce Luis Enrique departure in the next 48 hours

Luis Enrique Martinez’s hours are numbered as manager of the Spanish national team, according to various reports coming out of the Iberian peninsula.

Following a disastrous exit to Morocco on penalties, many have been calling for his head. Cadena SER believe that the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) will oblige. They say that President Luis Rubiales has set a limit of 48 hours, as of Wednesday night to announce the Asturian’s replacement – they want a new manager before the weekend.

That information is backed up with Diario AS, with Mundo Deportivo standing out for their report. The latter say that Luis Enrique will talk out his future with Sporting Director Jose Francisco Molina, with the Asturian holding the key to his future.

Either way, it does appear a resolution is imminent one way or another. Under-21 coach Luis de la Fuente and former Athletic Club manager Marcelino Garcia Toral are the favourites to take over should Luis Enrique leave.

Given Luis Enrique’s contract is up, a decision he made, it does seem as though he is more likely to leave than to stay. He will likely require total confidence from the RFEF, and after a World Cup exit in that fashion, it will be tricky for the Federation to give him that.

Whether it is the right decision is another matter. With a young team, there is plenty of room for growth from the Spain side. However ‘Lucho’ may feel that his project has been irrevocably damaged by the Morocco result.