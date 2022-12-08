‘Sergio Busquets yet to decide on his future’ – Jordi Cruyff

Barcelona Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff has revealed that Sergio Busquets has not yet decided whether he will stay at the club for at least one more season.

The 34-year-old have been with the club since 2005, and made his first team debut three years later. Since then, he has gone on to make 696 appearances.

Despite his age, he is still as vital for Barca as he has always been, having already played 16 times this season. As such, Xavi is very keen to retain Busquets’ services for at least another season. However, the midfielder is also weighing up offers from the MLS, where he is reportedly keen to play.

When speaking to MD, Cruyff explained that Busquets’ case is not straightforward, and that the club will allow him to come to his decision on his own.

It’s such a special case. He is a super special player, a ‘one club man’, who has been here all his life. There comes a time when, with such a special player, the first thing you have to respect the how and when of the decision that wants to make.”

Cruyff went on to say that Barcelona have had regular communication with Busquets and his representatives about his situation, but as of yet, he is still deciding what he wants to do next.

“Obviously, the club is in permanent contact with him and his agents, which is normal, and when the time comes a joint decision will be made. There are players who deserve special treatment. Everyone deserves respect but some deserve special treatment because they’ve spent all their life at Barça. When the time comes, we will talk.”