Santi Denia takes over as Spanish under-21 manager

Following Luis de la Fuente’s appointment as the new manager of the Spanish national team, he ceded his previous role as coach of the La Roja under-21 side.

On the same day that de la Fuente’s new position was announced, his replacement as the manager of the youth side has also been made known.

Santi Denia will be the new man in charge of the under-21 side. Like his predecessor, Denia had been the under-19 manager before his promotion.

Before that, he had been in charge of the under-16 and under-17 sides. As such, this is his third promotion in the national team set-up.

Denia will take charge at the under-21 European Championships, which begin in June next year. The tournament, which is being co-hosted by Georgia and Romania, will be his first big test as under-21 manager.

Spain’s group will consist of Romania, Croatia and Ukraine. La Roja’s first match at the tournament will be against the Romanians in Bucharest, with the game set for 21st June.

Image via Óscar Maya/SeFutbol