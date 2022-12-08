Real Madrid Star Gives Back to Nigeria

It doesn’t matter which team you support, who your favourite player is, and how passionate you are about this sport. We are pretty sure that you have heard about David Alaba. Alaba is a fantastic player, without doubt one of the best defenders in the world. Currently, starring for Real Madrid, he has played 14 matches in La Liga and scored once this season, also making 6 appearances in the Champions league. His performances have so far been impressive, and if the past is anything to go on, they will likely remain so.

But this is not the most intriguing news we have heard about Alaba this year. Did you know that Alaba’s father was born in Nigeria and migrated to Austria when he was young? In which case it should not surprise you to learn that he recently donated something to Nigeria and supported the locals there, even if it hasn’t gotten the attention it deserves.

David Alaba Isn’t Interesting to Sports Betting Community Only

Alaba has never played for Nigeria, instead opting to play for Austria where he grew up. However, that doesn’t mean he has forgotten his roots. Alaba recently made the news for donating an ultra-modern biodegradable toilet facility at the Ogere Remo, a town located in Ogun State. Ogere Remo is the town in which his dad was born, where no doubt there is plenty of appreciation from those in the town and living in the region for his donation.

The first news about this donation came from the social media account of Abika Dabira-Erewa. She is the chief executive officer of the well-known organization Nigerians in Diaspora Commission. She expressed her gratitude and praised Alaba for supporting the local community.

Alaba’s family

As we said, Alaba’s Dad was born in his town. But he is not just a regular guy. Believe it or not, his dad is a prince of Nigeria. However, he was not the typical prince you might see in the movies. Believe it or not, he was working as a rapper and DJ, spending time with regular people, and thus being aware that Nigerian people need support for certain things. No doubt he inculcated Alaba with a knowledge of Nigeria while he was still young.

Short Overview of Alaba’s Career

Before ending the article, here is a look at Alaba’s career in more depth. Looking at the clubs he played at, it is noticeable that his path to success was not easy at all. His career went as follows:

Austria Wien II (from 2007 to 2008), only 5 appearances

Bayern Munich II (from 2009 to 2010), 33 appearances, one goal

2010-2021 Bayern Munich (from 2010 to 2021), 281 appearances, 22 goals

In 2011, he spent one season in Hoffenheim on loan. There, he had 17 appearances and scored twice.

Since 2021, he has been a member of Real Madrid . So far, he has had 44 appearances and scored 3 goals.

As you see, Alaba needed 4+ years to play for a professional team in one of the most powerful leagues in the world, although he was also representing Austria in the youth categories. In 2009, he had his first appearance with the senior side.

Biggest Career Achievements

Alaba has had a tremendously successful career. He has garnered a large following off the back of it, especially in Germany, Austria, Spain, and Nigeria (the enormous base of his fans and not just because of sporting reasons). Success brings with it admiration and Alaba has had no shortage of it:

Bayern Munich Achievements: 10-times Bundesliga winner, 2 times winner of the UEFA Champions League. He also won 2 UEFA Super Cups and 2 FIFA Club World Cups.

Real Madrid: Despite only being in Madrid for a relatively short time, he managed to win 4 titles with Real Madrid. He won La Liga last season, Supercopa de Espana, UEFA Champions League, and UEFA Super Cup.

The individual achievements Alaba has won are outstanding, to name but a few: La Liga Team of the Season (2021/22), Bundesliga team of the season (2 times), UEFA Champions League Squad of the season (2 times), UEFA team of the year (3 times), Austrian footballer of the year (8 times).

Unfortunately, he hasn’t won any trophies with the Austrian national team. Given the relative strength of European football, even qualification is an achievement though. Given his contribution to the local community as well as people all over the world, Austria may have a few extra fans.

How Many Goals Has Alaba Scored So Far?

Most people forget that Alaba is a defensive player. His versatility has been one of his key attributes, at times used as a defensive midfielder, but he primarily plays at centre-back or left-back. In terms of goals though, his numbers speak to his technical quality. In 549 appearances, Alaba has scored 41 times. At Real Madrid, he has a good shot at continuing on in the same fashion.

Conclusion

Following his actions, Nigerians across the country have gone out of their way to express their gratitude for the help they get from Alaba. Most people consider him a deity in the Ogun region. He might not be the best player of all time, but he certainly qualifies as one of the most generous.