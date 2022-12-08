Real Madrid set for a quiet winter transfer window

Despite having been linked with many players in recent weeks, Real Madrid are not expected to make any new signings during next month’s transfer window.

The club has been heavily linked with a number of targets, most recently with RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

However, despite these links and many others, the hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu have decided to not make any moves for players during next month’s window, according to Marca.

Despite no expected incomings, two or three could still leave the club. Nacho Fernandez has been linked with a move away, as has Marco Asensio. Both players are out of contract at the end of the season.

The only signing that Real Madrid are expected to make is the Brazilian youngster Endrick, who would join the club in the summer of 2024. The club are said to have verbally agreed terms to sign the 16-year-old, who would follow in the footsteps of Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo in joining the club from Brazil.