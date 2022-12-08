Real Madrid preparing approach for Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho

Real Madrid’s transfer strategy has seen them snare a number of the world’s brightest talents in recent years and Manchester United might be the next victims.

Los Blancos have reportedly won the race for 16-year-old Brazilian starlet Endrick Felipe and are turning their attentions to another young star: Alejandro Garnacho.

The Spanish-Argentine 18-year-old has two goals and two assists this season in just 292 minutes for Manchester United. Already heralded as a youngster, his early showings in senior football have only convinced observers of his talent.

Born in Madrid to Argentine parents, Garnacho came through the academy at Atletico Madrid but moved to Manchester two years ago. Los Blancos are trying to tempt him back to his homeland, and will be free to do so in January. Garnacho’s deal expires next summer, meaning he could arrive on a free, as per Relevo.

Technically gifted, Garnacho generally plays on the left wing where he can cut in on his right side. Capable of beating his marker inside or out, often Garnacho will come off his wing to move towards goal.

As with any player negotiating a contract, as he is with United, it is important to take any rumours with a pinch of salt. Garnacho certainly fits the profile of player Real Madrid have been pursuing of late though. In the knowledge they will struggle to compete financially with several of the elite clubs, they have been pursuing the most exciting talents in football before they make it. Garnacho would be the next after the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and potentially Endrick.