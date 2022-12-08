PSG president confident that Lionel Messi will remain at the club

Lionel Messi’s next club is something that has been frequently debated. He has been linked with Inter Miami, as well as a return to Barcelona.

Despite this, his current club Paris Saint-Germain are hopeful that the Argentine will stay with the club beyond the end of his current contract, which expires at the end of this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has confirmed that he will meet with Messi in January to discuss his future.

“We agreed together – that after the World Cup, sit down together. But both sides – our side of the club and him – are very happy, so we will talk after the World Cup.”

Al-Khelaifi expressed his confidence that the 35-year-old will remain in the French capital, citing his performances as a key factor for Messi’s willingness to stay at the club.

“He’s very happy, you can see that with the national team. If a player’s not happy you will see their performance be not so good for the national team. He has performed fantastically this season for us, he’s scored a lot of goals and assists for the national team and for the club.”