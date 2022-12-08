Pedri bids emotional farewell to Luis Enrique

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Pedri has paid tribute to his former international manager Luis Enrique, following his departure from La Roja.

The 20-year-old posted the message on Twitter, where he showed his appreciation for the work that Enrique had done whilst in charge of the national team.

“Thank you very much for everything, Luis. For your trust and support from the first moment and for having always believed and taken care of this group. We did not get where we wanted in this World Cup, but surely the future will bring you new successes.”

Pedri was given his international debut by Enrique against Greece in 2021. He has since gone on to play 18 times for his nation, including starting every match at the World Cup in Qatar. He went on to say that he will aim to work to bring success to the country with new manager Luis de la Fuente.

“We will work to bring new happiness to the team and to our people.”