Luis Enrique speaks on his Spain departure

Former Spain boss Luis Enrique, who left the role today following his team’s elimination from the World Cup at the hands of Morocco, has spoken for the first time since the news of his departure was announced.

Posted a message on his Twitter account, Enrique thanked the Spanish Football Federation for their efforts during his tenure.

“I can only be super grateful to those who signed me twice (president Rubiales and sporting director Molina). To all the employees of the RFEF with whom we share experiences and experiences of all kinds, thank you very much.”

Enrique went on to show his appreciation to the La Roja players, as well as all of the backroom staff that he worked with

“Of course, to the players who have been exemplary in their behaviour and faithful to the idea that I raised. I’m sorry I couldn’t help you more. Also, to the assistants, doctors, physios, props, security as well as the team manager Nuria and the nutritionists, who all worked tirelessly to help the players and the staff in everything that we needed. It’s been very special to be a part of this.”

Finally, he thanked the Spanish fans and asked them to back his successor, Luis de la Fuente.

“Last but not least, to the fans who have uniformly transmitted their support at all times and especially when times have been hardest. It’s time to say goodbye and in these cases just a little reflection. What the team needs is your SUPPORT in all its meaning so that Luis de la Fuente can achieve everything he proposes. Let’s go SPAIN! Farewell. Thank you!”