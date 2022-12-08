Luis de la Fuente gaining traction as favourite for the Spain job if Luis Enrique leaves

The Royal Spanish Football Federation are intent on reaching a resolution on the managerial position for Spain before the end of the week, and increasingly it appears that they may promote from within if Luis Enrique leaves.

Multiple reports have come out suggesting that the Asturian will leave La Roja this week, with his deal expiring shortly. Seemingly President Luis Rubiales wants a decision before the weekend.

It appears Luis de la Fuente is increasingly the favourite to take the job. The Spain under-21 manager has come through the ranks in the youth categories, managing the under-19 side previously. In 2015, he won the Euros with the under-19s, while in 2018, he took over and won the Euros with the under-21s.

Sporting Director Jose Francisco Molina must decide between de la Fuente as a continuity candidate, or another option. Cadena SER say de la Fuente has the best chance, while Sport mention Marcelino Garcia Toral and Roberto Martinez as alternatives.

For many months Marcelino was thought to be the obvious candidate to replace Luis Enrique if he did leave, but he would mark something of a shift to a more vertical style of football.

De la Fuente does not have a track record of success in senior football, but has won trophies with much of the current squad. A safe option for the Federation, de la Fuente will not bring the same controversy that Luis Enrique often did.

Image via Rodrigo Jimenez