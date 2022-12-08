La Liga duo eyeing move for Croatian World Cup defender

Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad are set to do battle for Celtic fullback Josip Juranovic.

The Croatian is set to leave the Scottish club in January, and has attracted interest from a number of clubs across Europe. Juranovic can play in both fullback positions, and is valued at £10m by Celtic.

According to The Scottish Sun, Diego Simeone was interested in signing the 27-year-old during the summer transfer window but opted against making a move.

However, he is said to be very keen on bringing Juranovic to the Wanda Metropolitano next month, and watching him during Friday’s World Cup quarter final against Brazil.

La Real head coach Imanol Alguacil is also said to be very interested in signing Juranovic, who has had an impressive tournament in Qatar so far.

Celtic are braced for his exit, having already signed his replacement. They signed Canadian international right back Alistair Johnston from CF Montreal in the MLS for £3m.

