Julen Lopetegui confirms Wolves interest in Atletico Madrid players

New Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui has been linked with a number of players back in his native Spain, as he looks to refresh a squad rooted to the bottom of the table and take advantage of his knowledge of the market.

Two who have been strongly linked with the Midlands club are Atletico Madrid’s Felipe Monteiro and Matheus Cunha. The suggestion is that the two may even be included in the same package.

Speaking to Cadena SER, Lopetegui confirmed that Wolves were interested in both.

“We have many options open, at the moment we have nothing done. If we can close them as soon as possible, the better. Both Cunha and Felipe are options to sign in the January market, they are to our liking. The important thing is to create a good group.”

Although the deals may not be done, Lopetegui’s public admission suggests that an agreement be close. It may also be a strategy to help persuade the players to sign with him, by publicly manifesting how much he wants them to join Wolves.

Both find themselves surplus to requirements in Madrid. Felipe’s poor performances and expiring contract make him an expendable part of the Rojiblanco defence.

Meanwhile Cunha has failed to score this season. In spite of some bright performances last season, the depth Atleti have up front means the financial incentive to sell him perhaps weighs heavier than the desire to keep him on board.