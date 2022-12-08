‘It was obvious that Barcelona didn’t want me to be rushed back’ – Ronald Araujo

Speaking for the first time since his injury fiasco at the World Cup came to an end, Ronald Araujo has stated that Barcelona tried to help Ronald Araujo appear at the World Cup despite their apprehension about his fitness.

Araujo’s inclusion in Uruguay’s 26-man squad was a controversial topic, as the defender was still recovering from a thigh injury when it was announced.

As it turned out, the 23-year-old failed to play a single minute at the tournament as his country was eliminated in the group stages. As per Sport, Araujo has said that Barcelona tried to make sure that he was fit enough to appear in Qatar, without aggravating the injury.

“It was obvious that Barça didn’t want me to be rushed back, but they did try to help me appear (at the World Cup) within the deadline. We all knew I had a chance of playing and we tried to get there.”

Araujo will know focus on this recover back in Spain, as he looks to be available for Barcelona’s first La Liga match after the break, which is the Catalan Derby against Espanyol.