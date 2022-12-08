‘I want Argentina to win the World Cup because of Lionel Messi’ – Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has stated who he wants to win this year’s World Cup, and he hopes that a former teammate will get his hands on the famous trophy.

Ibrahimovic and Lionel Messi played together for just one season at Barcelona, during 2009 and 2010, but they have stayed close since the Swede left the Camp Nou to join AC Milan.

He is still at Milan now, albeit in his second spell. Like most of the footballing world, he is keenly watching the action at the World Cup. When he spoke to 433, he was asked on who he wants to win in Qatar.

“I hope Argentina wins the World Cup because of Messi.”

Messi’s side are next in action on Friday, as they take on the Netherlands in their quarter final match. The Albiceleste will be hoping to win their third World Cup, and their first since 1986, in what will surely be 35-year-old Messi’s final tournament.