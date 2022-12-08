First confirmation of Endrick Felipe deal emerges with reduced price quoted

The race for Endrick Felipe appears to be coming to a head, and according to one outlet, it is already over.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Real Madrid believed they were on the home straight with the 16-year-old starlet. Sport are now saying that Los Blancos have won the battle for the Brazilian and a deal will be confirmed shortly.

As was the case with Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid have come out ahead of their various competitors. Interestingly Sport quote the fee as €40m, rather than the €60m release clause that has been reported by others and confirmed in his contract.

While either of those fees applied to a teenager with a handful of senior appearances would seem excessive, €40m would at least make him cheaper than either of Vinicius or Rodrygo (€45m). Given the interest and the excitement about his talent, it looks a far more reasonable deal than €60m.

Being just 16, he will not move to Real Madrid or anywhere else in Europe until 2024, when he reaches the age of 18. Seemingly one of the key factors was that Florentino Perez confirmed to Endrick’s camp that Los Blancos would not be approaching Erling Haaland of Manchester City that same year. Endrick believes the two are incompatible and the Norwegian would hurt his development.