Chelsea and Liverpool interested in Valencia wonderkid

Premier League giants Chelsea and Liverpool have expressed an interest in signing Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah.

The 20-year-old, who starred for the United States at the World Cup, is a regular starter for Valencia, who are very keen to keep hold of their most valuable young player.

Having come through the academy at another Premier League club in Arsenal, Musah moved to Valencia in 2019. He made in debut for the club the following year aged just 17, and in doing so became the first English and American player to turn out for them.

According to 90min, Musah has long been on the radar of a number of Premier League sides, which includes Chelsea and Liverpool. Arsenal are said to have kept an eye on his progression since he left their academy.

Musah’s current contract with Valencia expires in 2026 and has a €100m release clause, meaning that the club are not under any pressure to sell the youngster. As a result of the interest shown in the American, they have opened new contract renewal talks with his representatives.