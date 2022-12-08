Barcelona publicly shut down Franck Kessie exit rumours

Barcelona will struggle to sign anyone this January transfer window, a statement that has come straight from the horse’s mouth. It has always been considered as a difficult operation with the information available and looking at Barcelona’s summer business.

It has naturally led to many looking at where Barcelona might be able to make some money. Summer signing Franck Kessie was put forward by many as a resource that has not been used often and could potentially bring in a fee this winter.

The 25-year-old has played just 485 minutes this season after being a central part of Milan’s success last season, one of Xavi Hernandez’s least-used players. Those minutes have been a long way from impressive too.

Links to the Premier League and Inter have been consistent since November. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff was clear that he would not be going anywhere as far as his knowledge went.

“There is no plan for him to leave. Neither on his part nor on our part, despite the fact that I have read news about it.”

The interview featured a number of lengthy answers to tricky questions about the likes of Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong, but in this case, Cruyff was short and to the point.

It suggests that while in the other cases Cruyff was keen to be non-committal in his answers, but in this case, he has little doubt over Kessie’s future.