Barcelona looking to make money on potential Philippe Coutinho move

Barcelona washed their hands of one of the most dramatic failed transfers of all time last summer when they allowed Philippe Coutinho to join Aston Villa last summer. It could be about to bring in a useful bounty as they find themselves tight up against their salary limits.

New Villa manager Unai Emery has decided that he also does not see a place for Coutinho in his side, a year on from Coutinho joining the club on loan initially. The former Villarreal coach is looking to move him on.

As per Sport, if he does leave for more than €20m, it could mean a windfall for Barcelona. There is a clause in Coutinho’s deal that should he move for over €20m, Barcelona will receive 50% of any further fee – a €25m transfer fee would see the Blaugrana take €2.5m.

This seems unlikely to make them too much money, unless Coutinho perhaps moves to the Middle East. Given his wages are likely on the high side, Villa may not demand too much for his signature and not many Premier League sides would be willing to reach too far above €20m for a 30-year-old with expensive wages.