Barcelona identify Endrick Felipe alternative

With the news that Real Madrid have agreed a deal to sign Brazilian wonderkid Endrick, Barcelona have now set their sights on alternative targets.

They have identified Borussia Dortmund youngster Youssoufa Moukoko as someone that they are keen on bringing to the club. The 18-year-old featured at the World Cup for Germany, making an appearance as a substitute against Japan.

Moukoko has had a very good season for Dortmund. He has registered six goals and four assists so far, which led to his inclusion in Hansi Flick’s 26-man Germany squad for the tournament in Qatar.

According to Sport, Moukoko is a big fan of Barcelona which stemmed for following Leo Messi since childhood. He wants to sign for Barcelona but he will want assurances about playing time as he is in the stage of his career where he needs to grow.

His contract expires at the end of the season, meaning Barcelona can sign him for free. However, they will face a lot of competition for his signature from clubs across Europe.