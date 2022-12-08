Albert Luque appointed as Sporting Director of Spanish national team

On the back of Luis de la Fuente’s appointment as the new manager of the Spanish national team, replacing Luis Enrique, there has been another change in the La Roja setup.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have announced that Albert Luque has been instated as the new Sporting Director in the national team setup.

Luque, who boasts Mallorca, Deportivo la Coruna, Malaga and Newcastle as part of his playing career resume, will take up the position next month. Francis Hernández, who currently coordinates the youth teams, will remain in his role and act as Luque’s deputy.

He will replace José Francisco Molina, after the 52-year-old former goalkeeper chose not to renew his contract with RFEF. Molina has stated that his reason for leaving is due to his wish for a new project elsewhere.

In a statement posted on their website, the RFEF thanked Molina for his “professionalism, work and commitment to the growth of the National Team and Spanish football.”

Image via Sport