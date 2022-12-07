Xavi Hernandez returns to work with just four Barcelona players available

Barcelona are back in training this week after nearly a month’s break.

Xavi Hernandez spent several days in Qatar towards the end of November taking in several of the World Cup matches, while also opining on the host country.

Upon returning to work at the Ciutat Esportiva, Xavi has just four players available to him. Marcos Alonso, Inaki Pena, Hector Bellerin and Sergi Roberto, the latter now being fully fit after dislocating his shoulder.

There was an extra face back on the pitches was Ronald Araujo. The Uruguayan defender has not trained in Barcelona since having surgery on a muscle problem early in October, but carried out specific work on the training pitch, as per El Periodico. Franck Kessie is also doing individual work to recover from his own muscle tear.

Barcelona should regain a full squad in dribs and drabs, with Andreas Christensen next to return as the first knocked out in the group stage of the World Cup with Denmark.

While Xavi will no doubt be disappointed with Spain’s elimination from the World Cup, a small silver lining in his mind will be the ability to work with the seven Spain players earlier than expected.