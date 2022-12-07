‘Serious doubts’ within Spanish Federation over Luis Enrique’s continuity

Spain are trying to regain their balance after being sent stumbling out of the World Cup by Morocco. With many feeling that La Roja had the quality to at least make the final four of the tournament, both fans, players and directors are reeling.

With Luis Enrique’s contract up, the question of his renewal will not be pushed too far down the line. The feeling from various sources is that the it will not end with a new contract for the Asturian.

Luis Enrique chose not to renew his deal when the offer was there, which could now work against him. Diario AS say that the performance – no better than Fernando Hierro four years ago – has cast ‘serious doubts’ on whether he should be offered a new deal. Equally, the fact he is an expensive coach, earning almost double what Vicente del Bosque did, will work against him too. Given his profile and potential interest from other suitors, that number would only go up.

Cadena SER also report that Luis Enrique’s future is unlikely to be with the Spanish national team, saying that a decision will be made before long, with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) feeling that ‘something else is needed’.

Speaking after the Morocco defeat, Luis Enrique would not be drawn on his decision, saying he needed time to assimilate the defeat.

While Luis Enrique’s track record up until now can be defended, the question will remain whether either the coach or the players can recover their faith in the project after such a crushing blow. The scrutiny will be high-pitched if he does remain in the job. Under pressure RFEF President Luis Rubiales may not want the microscope to be pressed against him any further too.