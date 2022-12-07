Sergio Ramos publishes message following Spain World Cup exit

Spain have exited the World Cup on penalties again, for the second straight tournament in a row. Manager Luis Enrique is already a controversial figure and the knives are out for him in the Spanish press.

One of the major criticisms levelled at him was his refusal to recall Sergio Ramos after March 2021, when the pair fell out.

Following the result, Ramos did publish a message of support on his Instagram for the Spain side though, lamenting their exit.

Today more than ever, proud of our flag, proud of our country and proud of our players. Spain does not lose, Spain learns. Spain falls, stumbles, but gets up and continues to lead. We’ll be back and we’ll be back stronger. Let’s go Spain!

Ramos had hoped to return for the World Cup and was reportedly in Luis Enrique’s 55-man longlist for the squad, but ultimately was left at home for the tournament.

Some even pointed to Ramos’ omission as an issue in Spain’s lamentable penalty efforts, where they failed to score a single one.

Sergio Ramos missed his last two penalties for Spain too. Hope that helps. https://t.co/a2jQPWG9CY — Matthew Clark (@MattClark_08) December 6, 2022

Ramos will no doubt be harbouring hopes of returning to the Spain side, as he watches former Real Madrid teammate Pepe perform well at the age of 39 for Portugal.