Roma ease off on interest in Barcelona’s Hector Bellerin

Barcelona’s plans to bring in a right-back this winter have been reduced, as they likely needed to shift their incumbent in their position to clear more space in order to recruit.

It had been reported that Hector Bellerin was a target for Jose Mourinho’s Roma, after the Portuguese fell out with Rick Karsdorp.

Bellerin has played just five matches for Barcelona since joining on transfer deadline day from Arsenal last summer. Some of that was due to injury, but his performances have not impressed so far, and the Blaugrana were willing to let him leave.

Marca say that Roma Sporting Director Tiago Pinto got in touch with the club to assess Bellerin’s situation. With a salary of just over €1m, he was an affordable candidate for the Giallorossi.

However Mourinho is now looking at other options, and any chance of deal now seems slim.

In the meantime, Barcelona Sporting Director Jordi Cruyff has revealed that signings for the Azulgrana this winter are ‘almost impossible’.

With Xavi Hernandez clearly struggling for a reliable option at right-back, it leaves the Blaugrana in something of sticky situation as they attempt to win their first La Liga title since 2019. It looks as if they may have to mend and make do with what they have currently.