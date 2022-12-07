Real Madrid ‘on the home straight’ in battle for Endrick Felipe

Real Madrid feel they may be able to wrap up a deal for teenage sensation Endrick Felipe before 2023.

The 16-year-old has been the apple of many eyes in Europe, as major clubs try to convince him to join them in 2024. He will not be able to move to Europe until he turns 18 that summer.

Barcelona were at one stage involved and manager Xavi Hernandez has even publicly declared his interest in Endrick, but there has been little in the way of news between the two of late.

The race seems to be between Real Madrid, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, which Los Blancos are believed to be ahead in.

According to Marca, Real Madrid feel they will be able to wrap up a deal for Endrick before the end of 2022, describing it as ‘the home straight’.

They feel he may announce his future in the coming days, with all three of those clubs likely willing to pay his €60m release clause in one form or another.

Endrick will be able to look at the examples set by Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior as a potential pathway for his own development. Remarkable as it is to say about Real Madrid given their history in the 2000s, they likely represent the most stable option of the three contenders.