Real Madrid left swimming in uncertainty by Marco Asensio performances

Real Madrid and Marco Asensio have said both publicly and privately that they will deal with his contract situation after the World Cup finishes. With Spain eliminated, Asensio will be on holiday for the coming week or two, but then talks will have to begin in earnest ahead of the January transfer window.

The idea was likely that Los Blancos and the player would have some clarity on his situation. Yet Asensio remains a confusing situation, as per Sport. His performances have been good on the whole over the last two months, but not without disappointment too.

For Real Madrid, he was contributing just before the World Cup and performing well, but still has just three starts to his name this season.

For Spain, Asensio has looked good in an entirely different role, up front in the middle, but also went missing against Morocco and missed a crucial chance against Germany.

Asensio has reportedly attracted attention from the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal, but it is not clear whether his role would be much more regular for either of them.

The Mallorqui midfielder changed agents last summer in order to facilitate a move but has recently stated that his priority will be to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

What terms to offer him and what role they should pitch to Asensio is still unclear for Los Blancos. Retaining him might require a slight bet from Real Madrid that he can put together the best performances he has shown in recent weeks.

While Carlo Ancelotti has been a backer of his, Florentino Perez is notoriously ruthless in contract negotiations. Unless Asensio also makes an effort, it is more than reasonable to imagine negotiations might end up breaking down.